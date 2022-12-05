Hera Pheri 3: Makers Approach Akshay Kumar Again After Criticism; Will His Return Mark Kartik Aaryan’s Exit?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been making headlines ever since he recently revealed opting out of Hera Pheri 3. Later, on social media, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the much-awaited film.

Hera Pheri fans aren't happy with Akshay's exit from the franchise. A few days back, they even made 'No Akshay No Hera Pheri 3' hashtag trend on Twitter. Back then, there was a buzz that the superstar wasn't happy with the offered money and decided to not go ahead with the film.

The Hera Pheri films belong to the three iconic characters of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao played by Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal respectively. Hence, the news of Kartik replacing Akshay irked a large section of moviegoers and left them disappointed.

Amid the ongoing criticism, the latest buzz suggests that the Hera Pheri 3 makers have approached Akshay again. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated conversation with the actor after seeing the public reactions.

Revealing the same, a source informed Pinkvilla, "While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part."

The source added, "Hera Pheri can't be made without Akshay Kumar. The idea is to bring back the most iconic comic franchise of Hindi Cinema with the original actors, and the discussions are going on at the moment. Akshay too has shown interest to collaborate with Firoz not just as an actor but also creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a film that's worth all the wait, hype, and anticipation."

Reacting to the rumours of Akshay rejecting the film due to financial reasons, the source further stated that the script was the real issue. Reportedly, Akshay knows the craze for Hera Pheri 3 and isn't in the mood to take things for granted. However, he'll now sit down with Nadiadwala for a detailed discussion on all aspects of the film and might return to the franchise as Raju if everything goes well.

However, an official announcement is still awaited. Keep watching this space for more updates!