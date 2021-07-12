Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 30 Years Of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Says 'Expert Said It Was Risky'

Actress Pooja Bhatt on Monday (July 12) celebrated 30 years of her film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin that also starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and also marked Pooja's debut in the film industry. The movie was based on the Academy Award-winning 1934 Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. The actress shared some stills from the movie to mark this milestone.

Talking about the same, Pooja Bhatt shared some glimpses of herself from the movie along with her stills with her co-stars Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher and Deepak Tijori. The Bombay Begums actress offered her gratitude to producer Gulshan Kumar for bankrolling the movie which the experts had labelled as too risky. She also supported her statement by giving out the main plot of the movie that revolved around a woman running away from home to marry someone, then changing her mind and running away from the Mandap to marry someone else along with her father's blessings. Take a look at the post.

30 yrs of #dilhaikemantanahin Gratitude to #GulshanKumar for bankrolling a film that experts said was too risky,where a woman runs away from home to marry someone,then changes her mind & runs away from the mandap to marry someone else. That too,with her father’s blessings.. pic.twitter.com/Iotrnts5aq — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

Actress Urmila Matondkar also poured in some love for the post. One of the users also called it a remake for the Hollywood film Roman Holiday. However, correcting the Twitter user, Pooja Bhatt stated, "Correction. It was 'It Happened one night' (1936) Remade as 'Chori Chori' starring Raj Kapoor Saab & Nargisji in 1954 as well. Google before tweeting next time." Another user wrote, "30 Saal ho Gaye? I watched it 2 months ago on a rather dull evening during the 2nd wave and it filled me with much warmth! It's timeless! You both were adorable and stunning. You don't see such romances nor friendships anymore."

The film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was known for its chartbuster soundtracks by music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, which featured hit songs like 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka' and 'Adayein Bhi Hain' among others. The movie was a huge hit and paved the way for Pooja Bhatt in the industry and catapulted Aamir Khan into the league of one of the biggest stars in showbiz. The movie was also remade in Tamil in the form of Kadhal Rojavae.