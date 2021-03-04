Pooja Bhatt Reveals Why She Used To Feel 'Isolated And Lonely' In The 90s

Pooja Bhatt stepped in the world of films at the age of 17 with her father Mahesh Bhatt's acclaimed film Daddy. But, it was Aamir Khan starrer Dil Hain Ki Maanta Nahin which paved her way for success and recognition. Post that, the actress went on to deliver powerful performances in films like Sadak, Tamanna, Sir and Zakhm. She even dabbled with production and direction.

However, unlike her contemporaries, Pooja did fewer films and was quite choosy about her projects. Talking about the same, the Chaahat actress recently told PTI, "I've done a lot less work than my contemporaries at that time. I've done possibly about 23 films in my life when others might've done 80 or 90. But I chose to kind of follow my heart and do stuff that I could live with."

The actress said that she used to feel lonely and isolated in the 90s because she couldn't relate to many people. The news agency quoted Pooja as saying, "In the 1990s, I used to feel isolated and so lonely in huge parts because there were not very many people I could relate to."

She said that while women have this pressure to deliver on the work front and are also expected to be great homemakers, men on the other hand, have the privilege of getting up and walking out, and someone else picks up after them.

The actress said, "We are our own worst critics. If you're not going to be kind to yourself, nobody's going to be crying for us. So, I think empathy begins with yourself. Treat yourself right. Allow yourself to fail. And then the world will be a bit more accommodating."

Meanwhile, Pooja is all set to make her full-fledged return to acting with Alankrita Shrivastava's Netflix show Bombay Begums co-starring Amrita Subhash, Shahana Goswami and Plabita Borthakur. The web series revolves around five ambitious women from various walks of life who navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt On Being Sober For Four Years: Earlier It Was Pink Champagne, Malt And Packed City Bars

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt Laughs At Accusations Of Nepotism, Says Kangana Ranaut Was Also Launched By Bhatt Family