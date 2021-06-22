Poonam Pandey Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours!

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey rubbished the rumours around her pregnancy and set the record straight once and for all that she's not expecting, and whenever she will get pregnant, she will be the first one to make an official announcement in her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal.

While speaking to Zoom, Poonam said, "Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant)."

Earlier, it was reported that Poonam Pandey is six weeks pregnant with Sam Bombay's child.

Complaint Filed Against Poonam Pandey For Shooting 'Obscene' Video: Report

Poonam and Sam got married in an intimate ceremony in September last year, after being in a live-in relationship for two years. However, within a month of being married, the duo was all over the headlines for all the wrong reasons, because Poonam had filed a domestic violence complaint against Sam and claimed that he beat her up brutally which led her to be hospitalised for several days.

Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Assaulting Her

Surprisingly, the duo got back together within a few days.

Speaking about her reconciliation, she had told a leading daily, "We are sorted. I saved my marriage. Agar kisi se pyar kia hai toh aap itni jaldi give up kaise kar sakte ho (if you love someone, then how can you give up so soon)? I understand problems hoti hain but chance banta hai, if you have loved someone (I agree problems can occur, but one chance must be given)."