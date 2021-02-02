Preity Zinta Reveals Why She Has Been Away From Bollywood; Says 'I Am Not Into Selling Myself'

Preity Zinta caught everyone's attention when she debuted in Bollywood with a small role in Shah Rukh Khan-Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se. With her dimpled smile and vivacious charm, the actress swayed her way into the hearts of millions to become one of the most popular leading ladies in the 2000s.

However, the actress soon disappeared from the entertainment circuit, only to resurface after a hiatus of several years with Sunny Deol's 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

In a recent interaction with Spotboye, Preity who has settled in the US after tying the knot with Gene Goodenough, and has not been seen on the big screen for a while now, opened up about why she is missing from Bollywood.

The actress told the entertainment portal that she cannot be involved in aggressive PR tactics and was quoted as saying, "I am not the kind of person who will stand up and complain about anything. I have no complaints against anyone. If I've been away from the entertainment industry it's because I am not into selling myself. You won't see me buying space to get written about. I want to be appreciated for the work that I do."

Preity said that she is perturbed by the changes in Bollywood and continued, "The one thing that bothers me about our present day lifestyles is the vulgar stress on wealth. An individual's success is measured by his or her wealth and not by moral values. Today you are not judged for how much good you can do but for how much scandal you can create and how much skin you can expose."

The actress further told the news portal that she is amused to see today's kids growing up without heroes. Preity said, "What happened to those dreams of being Jawaharlal Nehru and Lata Mangeshkar?No kid wants to change the world. According to me a hero is a soldier or a doctor, not a film star. We don't appreciate the real heroes any more.We think only about our own interests. And since we've no role-models in real life we hardly have roles of substance in films except for an occasional Milkha or Jhansi Ki Rani."

Speaking about how most of her films were clean entertainers, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress added, "Luckily out of the 37 films that I've done 36 have been 'PG13' (kids below 13 can see the films when accompanied by parents). Only my Salaam Namaste was for adults because a live-in relationship was scandalous back then. There is a need for entertainment designed for children. We don't have too many films kids can watch comfortably with their parents. Most filmmakers prefer to take the easy route."

Meanwhile, do you folks miss watching Preity Zinta in films? Let us know in the comment section below.

