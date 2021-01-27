Sona Mohapatra Recalls Preity Zinta's 'Sweetu-MeToo' Comment From 2018, Calls Her 'Minion Of Patriarchy'

Singer Sona Mohapatra was enraged by a netizen's comment on MeToo movement. A part of the Twitter user's insensitive remark was reportedly first said by actress Preity Zinta in an interview in 2018. Sona went on to slam the actress and called her 'minion of patriarchy'.

Reacting to Sona's tweet about the latest developments in the MJ Akbar defamation case, the user had written, "Let the court speak up ... Sweetoo sweeto can't be metoo metoo after break up by man."

@mjakbar case let the court speak up ... Sweetoo sweeto can't be

metoo metoo after break up by man... — Reservation Economy-No Cast Based (@Dwarkadhish5) January 27, 2021

Quoting the tweet, Sona revealed that the comment was first used by Preity. Sona wrote, "This disgusting line was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly, dim-witted, minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year. The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence."

This disgusting line 👇🏾 was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly,dim-witted,minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year.The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence. 🤮 https://t.co/qKVnrVnEP5 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 27, 2021

According to reports, Zinta in a 2018 interview with Bollywood Hungama was asked whether she had ever experienced harassment at the workplace. The actress had said, "No, I haven't, I wish I had. At least then, I would have had an answer to tell you... No and that's what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated." She reportedly also said, "Aaj ki sweetu, kal ki metoo ho sakti hai, haha (Your sweetheart of today might just accuse you of sexual harassment tomorrow)."

After Zinta was called out by netizens, she had claimed that the interview was edited, "to trivialise and be insensitive." Reacting to the tweets, she had said, "Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity from a journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed."

The #MeToo movement in India began in 2018 and many actors and filmmakers were called out by victims including actor Tanushree Dutta, who reiterated her earlier allegation that co-star Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Recently, Jiah Khan's sister accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

