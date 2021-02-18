Preity Zinta’s IPL Team Buys Cricketer Shahrukh Khan At The Auction; Fans Point Out ‘Veer Zaara’ Reunion

The fans of the Indian Premier League have been on their toes with the IPL auction event taking place in the city of Chennai. It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is the owner of the newly named IPL team, Punjab Kings. The auction event has now seen her team buying occasional right-arm off-spinner and right-hand batsman Shahrukh Khan. The cricketer who is named after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a base pricing of Rs. 20 lakh.

As soon as the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League announced that the Kolkata Knight Riders owner's namesake has been sold off to Preity Zinta's team, the netizens were quick to share some hilarious tweets. The users derived references from the Preity and Shah Rukh's cult film Veer Zaara. The tweets read on how 'Veer Zaara' have been reunited after cricketer Shah Rukh Khan goes in Preity's team. The cricketer has joined the IPL team, Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 Cr. Take a look at some of the tweets which were followed by the announcement of the same.

Naaam hi kaafi hai.. Aur Zara ko veer pasand na aaye aisa nahi ho sakta.. 😁😁 — Bhakt-Pelan TV #TeamKisan🏹 (@Bhakt_Pelan_TV) February 18, 2021

Now real veer (cricketer shahrukh) will play against reel Veer (actor shahrukh) team. Now in match it will be shahrukh vs shahrukh only if later get selected in game. — Dinesh Shah (@Dinesh_S17) February 18, 2021

and veer goes to zaraa — kunal kumar (@kunalpanwar7611) February 18, 2021

Veer zara United again — Ri Soban (@soban_ri) February 18, 2021

Veer zara reunion 😂😅😅😅 — Rofl Tillu ( 111 follower ) (@RoflTillu) February 18, 2021

Not only Punjab Kings, the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders have also been busy with the auction event in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was spotted at the occasion, playing an active role in the bidding of the team. Apart from that, KKR co-owner and actor Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta also accompanied Aryan to the event. Jahnavi is not only the youngest bidder in the IPL Auction history but she also gave some BTS glimpses of the event on Kolkata Knight Rider's social media account.

Talking about the rookie cricketer being named after Shah Rukh Khan, the actor in an earlier interview had interestingly revealed how he would react to meeting his namesake. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor had revealed to the Times Of India that, "If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won't initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - 'My name is Shah Rukh Khan'. Then I will also say - 'My name is Shahrukh Khan too'. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me." We would definitely like to know his reaction to his namesake joining his Veer Zaara co-star's team.

