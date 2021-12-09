Raveena Tandon Feels The Magic Of Big Screen Will Never Fade; 'Sooryavanshi Has Proved It'

Raveena Tandon who is all set to make digital debut with Netflix's upcoming web series Aranyak, recently talked about the comparisons between cinema and OTT and said that she feels that both will co-exist.

The Mohra actress told Firstpost, "Sooryavanshi has proved it. Unlike other countries, cinemas and malls are the most important outlets for entertainment in India. People love the magic of theatres, the big screen, it is altogether a different experience, and now there is entertainment for you at home as well. I don't think OTT will ever kill cinema and vice versa, both will co-exist."

She continued, "Since the 80's we have been hearing that theatres will die. The minute video cassettes came out it was assumed that now people will watch films at home and stop going to theatres. Then came colour TV, innumerable entertainment channels, GEC came in, there were all these saas-bahu shows that were being lapped up and it was felt theatres would die. Then came DVDs, laser discs, YouTube channels and now OTT but cinemas have survived."

Speaking about her experience on working on the OTT platform for the first time, Raveena said that she didn't find much difference in the shooting process.

She was quoted as saying, "The minute the camera goes on you give it your best, you don't think about what screen it is going to be on but with these kinds of shows there are no restrictions of encapsulating everything in two hours, and you are not stressed by the box office numbers. You can have eight episodes, you can experiment and there are no constraints of public acceptance, or do we have to put in item numbers, all those pressures are not there. As actors, we get the time to get into the character and live the character well."

Raveena called it a far more liberating experience for her as it gave her more scope to put those nuances that she must have overlooked in movies.

"It was far more liberating for me because it gave me more scope to put those nuances that I might have probably overlooked in films. There was an opportunity to make the character wholesome. Honestly, it hasn't sunk in yet, I am thoroughly excited about this show. My kids are very kicked. They said, 'Mom, you are doing a show for Netflix, that is so cool. Chalo , I got approval," the actress told the news portal.

With regards to films, Raveena will next be seen in Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2.