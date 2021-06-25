Rhea Chakraborty Extends Support To Britney Spears After Singer Opened Up About Her 'Abusive' Conservatorship

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who has remained in the headlines after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, recently dedicated a post in support of American pop star Britney Spears. The singer on Wednesday (June 23) opened up about her 'abusive' conservatorship at a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Notably, Britney during the court hearing urged the judge to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the past 13 years. After a very public breakdown in 2008, the court concerned about her mental health had put her in guardianship under her father Jamie Spears.

Rhea, who is rarely active on social media came out in Spears' support. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, 'Free Britney'. Notably, Free Britney Movement was started by fans of the singer, who were concerned about the pop star's well-being after she refused to get back on stage in 2019.

Take a look at the post:

Britney Spears Says The Conservatorship Is Abusive, Adds 'I Just Want My Life Back'

The 'Princess of Pop' also told Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted to "sue" her "family" because of the way they treated her. She said that her "ignorant father" and other people who are involved in the conservatorship "should be put in prison".

Coming back to Rhea, earlier this month on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress shared an emotional note. She posted a picture with Sushant and said, "There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

'Will Keep Sushant Singh Rajput Death Issue Alive', Says His Friend Aneesha Madhok (Exclusive)

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was slated to hit the silver screens in April 2021, but had to be postponed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Rhea is yet to announce her future projects.