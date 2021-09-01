Rhea Chakraborty Shares An Important Message On Social Media Usage, Says It Causes Disengagement In Real Life

Rhea Chakraborty is quite active on her social media handle lately. The actress is known to share some encouraging posts and messages with her fans. Recently she shared a hard-hitting message on the perils of excess social media usage on her Instagram story.

The actress took to her Instagram story to write, "Mindless scrolling in real life cause disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it dull and boring. Love your life, your life is not here, it's all around you. Love RC." Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's post.

Apart from this Rhea Chakraborty had shared a heartwarming post for her close friend and actress Shibani Dandekar on the latter's birthday on August 27. Shibani had been the Jalebi actress' strong support system during her rough patch last year. Rhea had shared a beautiful picture with Shibani on her social media account.

The Bank Chor actress captioned it by stating, "The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be Loving, kind, brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that - One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl. I love you so so much." Take a look at her post.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar had revealed that she does not regret supporting Rhea Chakraborty in the latter's difficult times last year. The Love In The Times Of Corona actress had spoken to Bollywood Bubble saying, "In the last few years, I have said things that I have needed to say and people haven't reacted well to it. I've stood up for things that I felt were right, people haven't reacted well to that. I've lost maybe a fanbase for it, I have lost followers for it but you know it is what it is. I can't be apologetic for that."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the movie Chehre. The film was recently released to the theatres and stars Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.