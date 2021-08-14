Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani Wedding: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Arrive In Style!

Rhea Kapoor, the renowned producer and second daughter of senior actor Anil Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani today. The bride's elder sister, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have now taken the social media by storm by arriving at the venue in style.

As expected, Sonam Kapoor once again set a new trend by ditching the traditional saree and lehenga for her sister's wedding. The Neerja actress looks ethereal in a mint-coloured anarkali which is paired with a pastel pink dupatta. Sonam opted for traditional polki jewellery, which included a statement maang tikka, chocker, matching earrings. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bandhgala, which is paired with white jodhpuri pants.

Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Rhea Kapoor's cousins, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor have already garnered attention with their arrival at the wedding venue. Anil Kapoor, the bride's father, distributed sweet boxes to the media representatives who have camped outside his residence.

Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Bridesmaids Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Doll Up In Lehenga [Pictures]



Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor To Tie The Knot With Beau Karan Boolani Today: Report

Coming back to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, the soon-to-be-married couple has been in a relationship for the past 12 years. As per the reports, Rhea and Karan, who were close friends, started their relationship in 2009. The bride's family members, especially her father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor have always been extremely fond of Karan Boolani, and have stated that he is family.