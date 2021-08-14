Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Bridesmaids Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Doll Up In Lehenga [Pictures]

Producer Rhea Kapoor who also happens to be the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, is tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani today (August 14, 2021). Rhea and Karan have been dating for thirteen years now, and netizens are excited to see them walking down the aisle together. The wedding will take place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu home, and guests have already started arriving at the venue.

We got our hands on the pictures of Rhea Kapoor's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor dolled up in lehenga and boy, they are looking so gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor Dolled up in a lehenga to attend Rhea Kapoor's wedding, actress Janhvi Kapoor looks strikingly gorgeous and we love her look for the wedding festivities. Anshula Kapoor Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor donned a red lehenga for Rhea Kapoor's wedding and greeted paparazzi with folded hands before entering Anil Kapoor's house. Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor Rhea Kapoor's cousins Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor were also spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence to mark their presence at the family wedding. Arjun Kapoor The scion of Kapoor clan Arjun Kapoor donned a blue kurta for his cousin's wedding and we are totally crushing over his desi look for the night. The Kapoors Rhea Kapoor's uncle and aunt Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor strike a pose for paparazzi. Their son Jahaan Kapoor was also spotted with them.

