Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor To Tie The Knot With Beau Karan Boolani Today: Report

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to get hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani today (August 14, 2021). A report in Spotboye stated that the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in the presence of family and close friends. There's also a buzz that the ceremony is likely to be a two-three day affair.

On the other hand, another report in Pinkvilla stated that the couple might opt for a court wedding as they want to keep their nuptials hush-hush. The report also stated that ahead of his wedding, Karan was spotted leaving Anil's residence in a plain white tee and a red shirt.

Sonam Kapoor Recalls How People Mocked Her After Aisha Release; 'It Forced Me & My Sister To Grow Up A Lot'

We also hear that Sonam who has shifted to the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, is currently in India to attend her sister's wedding.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Sonam And Rhea Are Very Picky About The Women That Come Into My Life

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been in a steady relationship since a long time. In 2019 on a chat show, Sonam had confirmed that her sister is dating Karan and had said, "When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you. They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year." Looks like the couple is finally ready to make it official!

Rhea and Karan are often spotted posting mushy posts for each other on Instagram. Last year on Karan's birthday, Rhea had dropped a romantic note for 'her man' that read, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I've known you forever. #myman."

Rhea Kapoor is a producer who has bankrolled films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Her beau Karan Boolani is a filmmaker who has many ad commercials to his credit. He has also assisted in films like Aisha, produced by Rhea, and Wake Up Sid.