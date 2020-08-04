Rohit Roy Shares Throwback Picture With Manoj Bajpayee From The First Day On The Set Of Swabhimaan

Rohit Roy recently took to his social media account to go down the memory lane. He shared with his fans and followers an old picture of himself with the uber-talented Manoj Bajpayee from the set of the cult classic DD show, Swabhimaan.

Rohit Roy posted the nostalgia-filled snap and wrote, "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge !!! Met this fabulous actor and human being on the first day of #Swabhimaan and since then have been friends... We don’t talk everyday but when we do, we start off from where we had left.. his first success #satya was celebrated at my home and the celebrations continue ... sending you lots of love (sic)"

The actor happened to remember the revered show as it turned 25 years old. For the unversed, a number of yesteryear series such as Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan among others were back in the spotlight recently when they were re-telecasted during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rohit and his actor wife Manasi Joshi Roy will soon be seen in a new show titled Locked in Love, that they happened to create and shoot during the lockdown. The duo will be seen in different characters whilst putting forth different shades of love.

Speaking about his experience of working on the project, Rohit said, “At the start of the lockdown, we did not really know how things will pan out as uncertainty was at its peak. As days went by, we brainstormed and came up with ideas that could help us create content without involving too many people. The experience has been nothing short of exhilarating because it allowed us to try new things and in an environment that we had never experienced before. I am glad that we were able to complete Locked in Love and hopeful that the emotional stories will strike a chord with the viewers.”

ALSO READ: Netizens Troll Rohit Roy For Posting 'Rajinikanth Tested Positive For Corona'; Call It A BAD Joke!