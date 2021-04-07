Rohman Shawl Puts Break-Up Rumours With Sushmita Sen To Rest With Just One Comment!

About a week ago, actress Sushmita Sen shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!!🤗❤️👍 We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!! Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!!😇🌈💃🏻 mmuuuaaah."

While Sushmita didn't say anything related to her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens started guessing if things are not okay between the lovebirds. Many also commented on Sushmita's post asking if she and Rohman have parted ways, but the duo refrained from reacting to such speculations.

Thankfully, Rohman's recent comment on Sushmita's post has assured their fans that all is well between the duo, and they are indeed together. It all happened when Sushmita shared a behind-the-scenes video from Aarya and captioned it as, "I am every woman" 😁🎵💃🏻 From the intensity of #Aarya to the lightness of being Sush!! 😉😀💋 I love you guys!!! Reel & Real glimpses by @prasad_bandkar 👏🤗."

Rohman was quick to comment on it saying, "Aarya i like 😍 Sush i love ❤️😘."

Netizens were happy to see Rohman's comment on Sushmita's post and breathed a sigh of relief.

An Instagram user wrote, "Omg same here😂 this comment is a sigh of relief😃."

Another user wrote, "Thank god all is well between both of you ... don't know but I was worried about it."

"I hope all is well between you people," commented another user.

Well, just like Sushmita and Rohman's fans, we are happy for the lovebirds too!

