Sanjay Dutt Receives His First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Picture On Social Media

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt recently received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor later took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself getting a jab at the BKC vaccine centre in Mumbai. Dutt also penned a note of gratitude to thank the doctors for doing a wonderful job.

The Saajan actor wrote, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"

Last year, Sanjay Dutt was in the news for his cancer diagnosis. It all began when the actor shared a statement in which he spoke about taking a break from work to focus on his medical treatment. Soon, it was revealed that Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

In October 2020, the actor wrote in a Instagram post, he wrote, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family."

A month later, Sanjay resumed shooting for his upcoming "KGF: Chapter 2. Workwise, the actor is now gearing up for the release of this Yash starrer and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

Coming back to COVID-19, celebrities like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and others recently got vaccinated. On the other hand, stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neetu Kapoor and others had been infected with the virus earlier.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Shares His Experience Dealing With Cancer On The Occasion Of World Cancer Day

ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Looks Intriguing As Adheera In The First Look Inspired By Vikings!