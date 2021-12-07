Sara Tendulkar Makes Modelling Debut, Shares Clip With Banita Sandhu And Tania Shroff

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the Master Blaster of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar took to her Instagram account to reveal that she is debuting as a model in an ad campaign for Ajio's high-end fashion division - Ajio Luxe. She shared a behind the scenes clip from the shoot for the brand.

In the video, Sara can be seen posing alongside actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff and later can be seen posing for the camera individually. According to reports, the ad campaign is titled "Self-Portrait". She captioned the post as, "@mrselfportrait now in India only on @ajioluxe ✨"

For the unversed, Banita Sandhu is an actress who made her debut in 2018 film October opposite Varun Dhawan. She then went on to sign films with Adithya Varma in Tamil and an American sci-fi series Pandora. Sandhu was also seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. Meanwhile, Tania Shroff is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff.

Coming back to Sara, she has been making headlines with her social media posts. Earlier this year, she also shared a post promoting a friend's gym wear brand on her Instagram handle. Sara Tendulkar is quite active on Instagram and has 1.6 million followers. Her recent pictures wearing a black bardot lehenga with a plain dupatta had also gone viral last month.

Take a look at the posts,

Sara is Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar's first child. Sara reportedly did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is a graduate of University College London. She also has a younger brother Arjun, who has been making a name for himself by playing domestic cricket for Mumbai. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians' team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).