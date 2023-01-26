Virat Kohli's Reaction To Crowd Teasing Shubman Gill With Sara Ali Khan's Name Is Unmissable. WATCH Video

Speculations
about
the
romantic
relationship
between
Sara
Ali
Khan
and
cricketer
Shubman
Gill
have
been
circulating
for
some
time
now,
as
the
two
have
been
seen
together
on
various
occasions.
After
Sara's
alleged
breakup
with
Kartik
Aaryan,
her
name
has
been
linked
with
Shubman.
Recently,
during
India's
third
ODI
against
New
Zealand
at
the
Holkar
Stadium
in
Indore,
fans
began
teasing
Shubman
by
shouting
Sara's
name,
to
which
Virat
Kohli
had
a
humorous
and
epic
reaction.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
the
couple
has
not
officially
confirmed
their
relationship.
VIRAT
KOHLI'S
EPIC
REACTION
TO
CROWD
TEASING
SHUBMAN
GILL
WITH
SARA'S
NAME
During
India's
third
One-Day
International
(ODI)
match
against
New
Zealand
in
Indore,
a
crowd
was
heard
chanting
"Humari
bhabhi
kaisi
ho,
Sara
bhabhi
jaisi
ho" in
reference
to
tease
Shubman.
The
chant
caught
the
attention
of
Indian
captain
Virat
Kohli,
who
was
standing
nearby
on
the
field.
The
now-viral
video
shows
Shubman
fielding
against
New
Zealand.
While
it
is
not
clear
if
it
was
Sara
Ali
Khan
or
Sara
Tendulkar,
the
crowd
was
referring
to.
For
the
unversed,
Gill
was
rumoured
to
be
dating
Sachin
Tendulkar's
daughter
too.
'Sharm
Kro:’
Netizens
Came
Down
Harsh
On
Sara
Ali
Khan
For
Her
Bikini
Pic
Have
a
look
at
the
video
here:-
Meanwhile,
as
the
crowd
shouted
Sara's
name,
Virat
Kohli,
who
heard
it,
couldn't
help
but
chuckle
and
clearly
enjoyed
it.
His
reaction
seemed
to
encourage
the
crowd
even
more,
as
he
even
joined
in
on
the
fun
by
gesturing
for
them
to
continue
and
dance
in
his
usual
style.
Soon
after
the
video
was
shared
on
Twitter,
fans
were
seen
asking
if
it
was
Sara
Ali
Khan
or
Sara
Tendulkar.
"Sara
ok,
but
Ali
Khan
ya
tendulkar?" said
one
user,
while
another
wrote,
"Boys
will
be
boys."
"ST
or
SAK.....which
one?"
asked
another.
Many
just
enjoyed
Virat's
reaction.
Sara
Ali
Khan
Spotted
With
A
Bandage
On
Her
Nose;
Netizens
Wonder
If
She
Went
Under
The
Knife
SHUBMAN
GILL
ABOUT
HIS
ALLEGED
RELATIOSNHIP
WITH
SARA
ALI
KHAN
Recently,
Shubman
Gill
appeared
on
Punjabi
actress
Sonam
Bajwa's
podcast,
Dil
Diyan
Gallan,
where
he
was
asked
if
he
was
dating
Sara.
He
neither
confirmed
nor
denied
and
replied,
"Maybe."
Further,
when
Sonam
said,
"Sara
ka
sara
sach
bolo,"
Gill
responded,
saying,
"Sara
da
sara
sach
bol
diya.
Maybe,
maybe
not."
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 20:28 [IST]