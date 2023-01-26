Virat Kohli's Reaction To Crowd Teasing Shubman Gill With Sara Ali Khan's Name Is Unmissable. WATCH Video

Speculations about the romantic relationship between Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill have been circulating for some time now, as the two have been seen together on various occasions. After Sara's alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan, her name has been linked with Shubman. Recently, during India's third ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, fans began teasing Shubman by shouting Sara's name, to which Virat Kohli had a humorous and epic reaction. It is to be noted that the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship.

VIRAT KOHLI'S EPIC REACTION TO CROWD TEASING SHUBMAN GILL WITH SARA'S NAME

During India's third One-Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand in Indore, a crowd was heard chanting "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho" in reference to tease Shubman. The chant caught the attention of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was standing nearby on the field. The now-viral video shows Shubman fielding against New Zealand. While it is not clear if it was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar, the crowd was referring to. For the unversed, Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter too.

'Sharm Kro:’ Netizens Came Down Harsh On Sara Ali Khan For Her Bikini Pic

Have a look at the video here:-

हमारी भाभी कैसी हो, Sara भाभी जैसी हो



Virat Kohli's reaction to Indore Crowd 🤣pic.twitter.com/cLgRzCEgqz — Shashank Sharma (@topedge_cricket) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, as the crowd shouted Sara's name, Virat Kohli, who heard it, couldn't help but chuckle and clearly enjoyed it. His reaction seemed to encourage the crowd even more, as he even joined in on the fun by gesturing for them to continue and dance in his usual style. Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, fans were seen asking if it was Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. "Sara ok, but Ali Khan ya tendulkar?" said one user, while another wrote, "Boys will be boys." "ST or SAK.....which one?" asked another. Many just enjoyed Virat's reaction.

Sara Ali Khan Spotted With A Bandage On Her Nose; Netizens Wonder If She Went Under The Knife

SHUBMAN GILL ABOUT HIS ALLEGED RELATIOSNHIP WITH SARA ALI KHAN

Recently, Shubman Gill appeared on Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa's podcast, Dil Diyan Gallan, where he was asked if he was dating Sara. He neither confirmed nor denied and replied, "Maybe." Further, when Sonam said, "Sara ka sara sach bolo," Gill responded, saying, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not."