Banita Sandhu Commences Shoot For First Pan-India Film 'G2' In Bhuj, Gets Warm Welcome From Adivi Sesh

Banita Sandhu, celebrated for her roles in "October," "Sardar Udham," and "Adithya Varma," is now embarking on a new journey with the upcoming film "G2" in Bhuj, Gujarat. This film serves as a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster "Goodachari." With its release, "G2" is set to offer a thrilling movie experience. For Banita Sandhu, this marks her debut in a pan-India project, broadening her appeal across the country.



Sharing her enthusiasm, Banita stated in a statement, "This is my first Pan-India film and I'm so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before, and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me." Her venture into international cinema has garnered widespread praise, establishing her as an emerging global talent.

Adivi Sesh, her co-star in "G2," has expressed his excitement about working with Banita, predicting an amazing collaboration. The rapport between Banita and Adivi is expected to add a unique layer to the movie, making it even more appealing to viewers.

As the team begins shooting in Bhuj, Gujarat, the anticipation for "G2" is reaching new heights. Fans are keenly awaiting updates and sneak peeks from the set. With Banita Sandhu's participation, the sequel is anticipated to transcend the original, offering a memorable cinematic experience that will captivate audiences.