Banita Sandhu Commences Shoot For First Pan-India Film 'G2' In Bhuj, Gets Warm Welcome From Adivi Sesh
Banita
Sandhu,
celebrated
for
her
roles
in
"October,"
"Sardar
Udham," and
"Adithya
Varma,"
is
now
embarking
on
a
new
journey
with
the
upcoming
film
"G2"
in
Bhuj,
Gujarat.
This
film
serves
as
a
sequel
to
the
2018
blockbuster
"Goodachari."
With
its
release,
"G2"
is
set
to
offer
a
thrilling
movie
experience.
For
Banita
Sandhu,
this
marks
her
debut
in
a
pan-India
project,
broadening
her
appeal
across
the
country.
Sharing
her
enthusiasm,
Banita
stated
in
a
statement,
"This
is
my
first
Pan-India
film
and
I'm
so
excited
to
collaborate
with
such
an
incredible,
visionary
team.
It
is
a
role
unlike
anything
I've
ever
done
before,
and
I
can't
wait
for
audiences
to
see
me
in
a
completely
fresh
avatar.
Working
on
this
movie
will
be
a
creative
delight
for
me." Her
venture
into
international
cinema
has
garnered
widespread
praise,
establishing
her
as
an
emerging
global
talent.
Adivi
Sesh,
her
co-star
in
"G2," has
expressed
his
excitement
about
working
with
Banita,
predicting
an
amazing
collaboration.
The
rapport
between
Banita
and
Adivi
is
expected
to
add
a
unique
layer
to
the
movie,
making
it
even
more
appealing
to
viewers.
As
the
team
begins
shooting
in
Bhuj,
Gujarat,
the
anticipation
for
"G2" is
reaching
new
heights.
Fans
are
keenly
awaiting
updates
and
sneak
peeks
from
the
set.
With
Banita
Sandhu's
participation,
the
sequel
is
anticipated
to
transcend
the
original,
offering
a
memorable
cinematic
experience
that
will
captivate
audiences.