Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Movie's Bangkok Schedule Delayed After She Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut in a Shashank Khaitan directorial movie. The movie is touted to be a rom-com and will also be starring Gurfateh Pirzada and newbie Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. However, the latest development suggests that after Shanaya tested positive for COVID-19, her movie's Bangkok schedule has gotten delayed.

A source close to the actress revealed to Pinkvilla stating that Shanaya Kapoor along with Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada was supposed to head off to Bangkok to start shooting for the movie. The source added that after Shanaya has tested positive for COVID-19, all the plans for the same have been put on hold now and the shooting will now resume in the same destination from the month of January. Shanaya is currently in quarantine and the cast and crew of the movie are in no hurry to shoot for the movie.

The source went on to say that half of the team of the movie had already headed off to Bangkok to prep for the shooting. While half of the team was in Bangkok, the other half including Shanya Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada was expected to head off to Bangkok in the coming days. Now, the team in Bangkok will be returning back to Mumbai and the entire crew will directly head off to Bangkok the next year to shoot for the rom-com that will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Earlier, Shanaya Kapoor had taken to her social media handle to inform her fans about her testing positive for COVID-19. The young actress had stated, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone." Not only Shanaya Kapoor, her mother and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19.