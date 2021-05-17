Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares A Heartfelt Post Amidst The Pandemic, Says 'Be Gentle With Yourself"

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming post wherein she spoke about protecting one's mental health and seeking positive thoughts amidst these stressful times of the COVID-19 crisis. Shilpa shared a picture with the words 'Be Gentle With Yourself' written on it. Along with the same, she shared a beautiful message for her fans and followers.

Shilpa stated that one needs to gentle with themselves to be able to stay united and help each other. The Life In A Metro actress added that one should prioritise what needs and deserves their attention before everything else. The actress urged her fans to not ignore their health, their food, their sleep, or even their water intake. Take a look at her post.

The Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress went on to say that when one feels everything around them is overwhelming; they should straighten their back, release their tongue hitting the roof of their mouth, and loosen their shoulders. She added that one should close their eyes and take a few deep breaths. Shilpa further stated that one can ensure everyone around them is okay only when they are okay.

Earlier Shilpa had shared an endearing post with her husband Raj Kundra who has been battling COVID-19. Shilpa shared a picture wherein the couple can be seen looking at each other in an endearing manner through a glass pane. By the looks of it, Raj is quarantining himself separately from his wife and the latter is sporting a mask as a precaution.

The Garv: Pride And Honour actor captioned the post stating "Love in the time of Corona!Corona Pyar hai #Nearlydone. Thank you all for your wishes, concern and prayers." Take a look at her post.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had earlier took to her social media handle to inform her fans about her family members testing positive for COVID-19. The Dhadkan actress had stated, "The last ten days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice."