Shilpa Shetty Shares An Inspirational Post, Hints Towards 'New Endings' And 'Moving Forward'

Shilpa Shetty has taken to her social media handle to share an inspirational post for her fans and loved ones to see. The actress shared a quote from a book by writer Carl Bard. The quote spoke about new endings.

Talking about the same, Shilpa Shetty shared the page from the book on her Instagram story. The quote said, "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." Furthermore, the page shared by the Hungama 2 actress spoke about not analysing and reflecting on one's past mistakes and moving forward in life.

Apart from this, the post shared by Shilpa Shetty spoke on how one will get several opportunities to reinvent themselves. One should move on in life and make better decisions and be nice to those around them instead of dwelling on their past mistakes and poor decisions. The Life In A Metro actress captioned the same using a shimmery red heart emoji. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty had recently given her statement for the 1500-page charge sheet that was filed by the Mumbai Police on the case of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content. According to a news report in The Indian Express, the Dhadkan actress revealed in her statement, "Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

Not only this, but Shilpa Shetty also visited the Vaishno Devi temple recently. The news report had further stated that the Baazigar actress had arrived at the base camp of the shrine in Katra on Wednesday (September 15). Shilpa then headed off to the temple atop a horse wherein she was also flanked by police personnel. The news report also stated that the actress was quoted to be revealing to the reporters present on the location that, "I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her."