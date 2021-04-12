Shreya Ghoshal's Baby Shower Pictures: Singer Shares A Glimpse Of How Her Friends Pampered Her

Last month, singer Shreya Ghoshal announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Recently, the singer took to social media to treat fans with pictures from her virtual surprise baby shower which her friends threw for her.

Shreya posted the photos with a heartwarming caption that read, "When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance😭😍♥️ Online surprise baby shower from my cutest 'Baawris' ♥️🤗 Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games🤪.. How lucky am I! ♥️ Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls."

Mom-To-Be Shreya Ghoshal Poses For The Lens A pregnant Shreya Ghoshal is seen wearing a 'mom-to-be' sash and holding a small placard which reads, "Mommy to be" while posing for the camera. Food Tales The 'Dola Re Dola' singer gave a sneak-peek into sumptuous spread and the gift basket sent by her friends. We are already drooling over the mouth-watering dishes! Wishes For The Mom-To-Be Further, Shreya even shared a screenshot of her video call with her friends who made the former's baby shower every bit special with their sweet gestures.

Earlier this year, Shreya had shared the news of her pregnancy with a picture in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She had captioned the post as, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya tied the knot in 2015.

