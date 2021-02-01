Sonu Sood Moves SC Against Bombay HC's Order On BMC's Illegal Construction Notice

Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood, have filed a petition in the Supreme Court and challenged Bombay High Court's order to dismiss the actor's appeal against BMC's notice. BMC reportedly has alleged that the actor has illegally converted his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area into a hotel. Meanwhile, Sood in his petition has stated that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

The Bombay High Court dismissed Sonu Sood's plea on January 13, 2021. While dismissing the actor's appeal and application, the court said, "Law helps only those who are diligent." Sood's lawyer had requested the court to order a stay on the demolition action. He had also sought 10 weeks time to comply with the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year.

Sood in his petition to the Supreme Court has stated that the order was passed 'without considering the provisions of Section 43 (1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966'. It also said that Sood had filed an application for conversion of residential premises into a residential hotel in 2018 before the concerned department.

"The petitioners have already stopped the work of internal renovation which require no permission as per the provisions of Section 43 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, therefore, the respondents may kindly be restrained from demolition of the renovation work already done in the building," the plea added.

Earlier this month, Sood had approached the high court, challenging an order of city civil court at Dindoshi. The civil court had dismissed his suit against the BMC's notice issued over the alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

