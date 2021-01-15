Sonu Sood Reacts To BMC Calling Him A 'Habitual Offender': I Will Obey All Laws And Regulations

Currently, Sonu Sood is in a legal battle with the Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel without permission. Recently, the BMC filed an affidavit against the actor in Bombay High Court claiming that he is a 'habitual offender' and should not be protected.

Earlier this week, Sood reacted to the comment during an interview with ABP Live and said, "I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai 'amazing'. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations."

Sonu Sood reportedly was given notices for the alleged illegal construction back in 2018 and in 2020. The actor, however, denied any illegal construction or unauthorized changes to his Juhu's Shakti Sagar Building without the BMC's permission.

The affidavit was filed in court after Sonu appealed against BMC's notice. "There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If the permission doesnt come, I will restore it to a residential structure. I am appealing against the complaint in the Bombay High Court," Sonu had said.

Meanwhile, BMC's affidavit said, "The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department."

Last week, Sonu also met with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. While many claimed the meeting was about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu cleared the air and revealed, "It was just a normal meeting. We didn't talk about my dispute with BMC during our conversation."

