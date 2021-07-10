Suhana Khan Shares Another Sun-Kissed Pic, Bff Shanaya Kapoor Asks 'Are U Real?'

Suhana Khan recently has been treating her fans on Instagram with a series of gorgeous photos. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter gearing up for her Bollywood debut shared two photos taken during the golden hour on Friday (July 9).

In the pictures, Suhana Khan can be seen sporting an olive-coloured blouse and dark green leather pants with a Louis Vuitton bag. She had let her hair down while roaming on a deserted street. She can be seen posing for the camera in the golden light of the setting sun. The star kid captioned the post with two eye-roll emojis.

The photos received a lot of love from fans and friends alike. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two heart-eye emojis, while Maheep Kapoor described her as "beautiful". Shanaya Kapoor also left a comment asking, "Are you real?".

Earlier this week, Suhana had also posted a new photo of her outing possibly with friends. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a figure-hugging navy blue dress paired with a blue bag.

For the unversed, Suhana had spent most of her 2020 with her family in Mumbai, during the COVID-19 lockdown, but she had reportedly returned to the United States to complete her further studies. The star kid is a student at New York's Tisch School of the Arts, where she had enrolled in 2019.

SRK had once revealed that Suhana will continue to learn acting for another few years before making her Bollywood debut. "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it's my belief that they shouldn't start acting yet," he added.