Sunny Deol On 20 Years Of Gadar: 'The Movie Helped Me Break Out Of Comfort Zone'

Gadar Ek Prem Katha, the Sunny Deol-Amisha Patel starrer that hit the theatres in 2001, has completed 20 years of its release. Zee Bollywood is celebrating the two glorious decades of Gadar elaborately, as it is the first project bankrolled by the banner Zee Studios. On 15th June, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will simulcast on Zee Bollywood and Zee Cinema HD at 7:30 pm.

The love story which was directed by Anil Sharma, is not just one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi Cinema, but it also raised the benchmarks in cinema. Sunny Deol played the central character Tara Singh in the movie, that featured Amisha Patel in the role of his lady love Sakeena.

Talking about the blockbuster film, Sunny Deol said: "Gadar is a beautiful love story which has high drama and action. I remember I was in Ooty shooting for a film when Anil Sharma narrated the story to me, I instantly loved the subject. Like always, I went with my instincts and that's how it all started. I have had the opportunity to play some great characters throughout my career but there was something special about the character of Tara Singh. He is soft and sweet but can bring the world upside down when it comes to his family and country. Playing this character helped me break out of a certain comfort zone. That time we didn't predict that the dialogues and songs of the movie would become a rage. It's great to be celebrating a 20-year milestone with the country."

Director Anil Sharma, on the other hand, reminsced: "This movie to me is like a gift from God. We made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with a hope to give the audience an epic love story, one for the ages. When I started making this film with Zee Studios, we knew we were working on something big and life changing but to see the film get massive response and cult-like following was something we never anticipated. Flawless performances by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and innocence of Jeete played by my son Utkarsh Sharma worked wonders for us. The movie would not have reached the level where it is today without the vision of Shaktiman Talwar and unforgettable music by Uttam Singh. Celebrating 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a very nostalgic affair and it brings back fond memories of working with Anand Bakshi ji, Amrish Puri ji and Vivek Shauq who were integral parts of the movie."

Amisha Patel, the leading lady of the project, said: "Gadar is not only a film with historic content but a film that made and continues to make history. He left no stone unturned to see that the film becomes the biggest magnum opus. We were fortunate that we had the unending support of wonderful and the finest producers at Zee Studios. They gave the film all it needed and more. Sunny Deol is my favourite co-star! I was so nervous to work with him as I was raw, new and unknown. Sunny is as much of a 'super' and awesome human being as much as he is a superstar. No one could have played 'Tara Singh' but him. Thanks to the support of Zee Studios, Anil Sharmaji, Sunny Deol, late Amrish puri ji and the entire Gadar team I was able to play Sakeena convincingly. I feel so proud to be associated with this movie and it's a milestone for all of us. Gadar will forever be in the archives as one of the iconic cult blockbusters in the history of Indian Cinema."