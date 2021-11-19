Sushmita Sen's Beau Rohman Shawl Leaves An Endearing Birthday Wish For Her

Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday today (November 19) and on this occasion, her beau Rohman Shawl took to his social media handle to leave a beautiful birthday wish for her. Sushmita and Rohman have got their love boat sailing for quite some time now and never miss an opportunity to paint the town red with their love. So it was not a surprise when Rohman dropped this mushy picture with his ladylove.

Talking about the same, Rohman Shawl took to his social media handle to share a lovely selfie with Sushmita Sen. The couple can be seen twinning in black wherein Rohman can be seen wearing a formal shirt while Sushmita has opted for stylish sheer attire. The duo can be seen flaunting their bright smile for the camera.

Rohman Shawl Opens Up About Marriage Plans With Sushmita Sen; Reveals The Best Quality Of His Ladylove

Rohman Shawl captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday Babush" along with some red heart and hugs emoji. One can only assume that the model calls the Main Hoon Na actress 'Babush' lovingly through this caption. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been together for quite some time now. The couple has never shied away from their admitting their love for each other in the public glare. Right from their social media PDA to them attending some occasions together, the two have been shelling out major couple goals. Rohman and Sushmita also turn cheerleaders for each other when it comes to their professional achievements. The two have also escaped breakup rumours and have time and again shown that they are still going strong.

Sushmita Sen Shares Silhouette Picture Of Herself, Credits Beau Rohman Shawl For The Same

In an earlier chat session with his fans on his social media account, Rohman Shawl had answered a question on how he feels being a public figure now. On this, the model had said, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it. But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will soon be back with Aarya 2. The fans have been left excited after the makers released a short promo of the same. The series that has been helmed by Ram Madhvani will once again see the actress in a fierce avatar.