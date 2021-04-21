Sushmita Sen Shares Silhouette Picture Of Herself, Credits Beau Rohman Shawl For The Same

Sushmita Sen never fails to entice her fans with some lovely posts on her social media handle. The actor recently shared a beautiful silhouette picture of hers and also had an apt caption for the same. However, Sushmita also credited her beau Rohman Shawl for clicking the picture.

Talking about the same, Sushmita can be seen standing against the backdrop of a traditional monument. By the looks of it, the Main Hoon Na actor can be seen sporting a kurta and flared pants. She captioned the same stating, "And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you'll know light's got your back." Along with the same, the actor also added, "Nice shot @rohmanshaw. I love you guys beyond." Take a look at her post.

Sushmita recently gave out some major fitness goals as she shared her latest workout video. The Biwi No 1 actor could be seen pulling off some challenging ariel exercises with the help of strings. She could be seen bending her body backwards and hanging upside down showcasing some impeccable flexibility and strength. The actor captioned the same stating, "Meditation In Action. Sharing a feeling, I call alive. It doesn't take strength...it takes WILL!!! Back to my practice...HOW I've missed this feeling." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen celebrated her winning the prestigious Champions Of Change Awards for women empowerment and social welfare. The actor flaunted her award on her social media account and also shared a heartwarming message along with the same. The No Problem actor stated that she is receiving the award on the behalf of the nation's strongest backbone, women. Thanking the award organizers, Sushmita mentioned in her post that everyone should continue to take small steps and big changes will soon follow. In her Instagram live, the former Miss Universe had also said that her father would be proud of her for receiving this award.

On the work front, Sushmita was seen in the web series Aarya. The show won her several laurels and the actor had kick-started shooting for the second season of the show. The first season of the same was helmed by Ram Madhvani.

