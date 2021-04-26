Swara Bhasker Calls Pakistan Big-Hearted Neighbour; 'Our Media Have Consistently Mocked & Vilified Pakistanis'

Yesterday (April 25, 2021), when #IndiaNeedsOxygen and #PakistanStandsWithIndia was trending on Twitter, actress Swara Bhasker lauded our neighbouring nation for showing solidarity to with India, despite sharing a strained relationship with the latter.

Swara tweeted, "Heartening to see Pakistani civil society & social media reach out in solidarity & kindness to India, during this devastating time.. this despite the fact that our media & mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked & vilified Pakistanis.. Thank u 4 ur bada dil Padosi." (sic)

Heartening to see Pakistani civil society & social media reach out in solidarity & kindness to India, during this devastating time.. this despite the fact that our media & mainstream public discourse have consistently mocked & vilified Pakistanis.. Thank u 4 ur bada dil Padosi 💙 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 24, 2021

While Swara must have tweeted to praise the efforts of Pakistan to help India, her second part of the tweet irked many netizens and they were quick to slam her left, right and center. Swara's way of calling out the Indian media for vilifying Pakistan didn't go down well with many Twitter users, and they expressed their anger via their replies to her tweet.

"They also hate us. They laugh & mock us when our armed forces r cowardly attacked. They have celebrated when our soldiers have attained martyrdom. Yes, in these testing times as they stand with India we welcome their gesture but that doesn't give YOU the right to take a dig at us," replied an angry follower of the Veere Di Wedding actress.

A Twitter user wrote, "Pakistani social media users reaching out in solidarity & kindness to Indians is as good as a Beggar on street saying 'Bhagwan tera bhala kare'."

Another Twitter user wrote, "The gesture is appreciable. But people on both sides always rise up behind political differences. Remember when 150 children in Pakistan lost their lives and all of India was mourning shoulder to shoulder."

Taking a sharp jibe at Swara, one more user tweeted, "Villified Pakistanis? They are responsible for so many terror attacks in our country. What do you expect India to do? Thank them for that?"

"Please shift to Pakistan but don't do fake PR here for God shake," replied another user to her tweet.

Going by their angry tweets against Swara, one thing is clear that netizens are ready to appreciate Pakistan's solidarity, but without looking down at their own media and people.