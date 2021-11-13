Swara Bhasker Reacts To A Troll Who Compared Her With His Housemaid, Actress Gives THIS Sassy Reply

Swara Bhasker often grabs several eyeballs for her non-filtered reply to some nasty social media trolls. Her latest tweet was no different wherein she gave a sassy reaction to a troll. The Twitter user in question had compared the actress to his housemaid to which the latter was quick to reply.

Talking about the same, Swara Bhasker had shared a picture of herself in a saree. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress had captioned the same stating, "A sari, a park, a walk, a book... 'at peace' must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise." To this, a netizen commented under the post stating, "My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you." To this, Swara was quick to reply to the user saying, "I'm sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don't act like a creep with her." Take a look at her tweet.

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful.

I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Swara Bhasker also got support from actress Tillotama Shome after her reply to the troll. The A Death In The Gunj actress tweeted stating, "let's keep imagining a world where phrases like " you look like a maid" are looked down upon as words uttered by class-bound bigots. Until then I wish you strength for dealing with such toxic online crap. Love."

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint Against Youtuber For Sharing Derogatory Tweets On Her

Recently Swara Bhasker was also in the news after she filed a police complaint against a Youtube and social media influencer Elvish Yadav. The complaint was filed by her in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Police Station. The Nil Battey Sannata actress alleged that the Youtuber was circulating derogatory and indecent posts and hashtags on her.

Swara Bhasker Was Unaffected By Kangana Ranaut's 'B-Grade' Jibe, Says It Was Not 'Fair Criticism'

A news report in India Today had stated that the police authorities had registered a criminal case against Elvish Yadav under sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. The report had further added that the investigations against the Youtuber are still going on. The police authorities had then revealed to ANI stating, "An actress working in films filed a complaint alleging that a Twitter user and YouTuber has been circulating some messages on social media platforms with the intention of outraging her modesty and some hashtags have also been circulated regarding some movie scenes."