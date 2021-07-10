Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Leave For International Shoot In August?

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is inevitably one of the most awaited movies in the block. After it was earlier reported that the shooting of the same will resume on July 23, now the latest development surrounding the filming will once again make fans excited. Salman along with Katrina Kaif is expected to leave for an international shoot in the month of August.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, the team of Tiger 3 were planning to construct a set resembling an international location in Mumbai but that now they have decided against it. Now, instead of making a resemblance of the 'Middle-Eastern market', the makers have decided to head off for an international shoot with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after August 15. The source revealed to the publication stating, "With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post-August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai".

Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3's Shoot To Begin Around July 23?

The report also stated that producer Aditya Chopra has given a green signal to resume the shoot from July 23 provided that the crew members have received at least one jab of their vaccination. Director Maneesh Sharma will be directing the movie has also been prepping to resume shoot with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The news report quoted, "Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them." Emraan will be joining the July 23 schedule to shoot a confrontation scene.

Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi To Play The Role Of An ISI Agent In This Salman Khan Starrer?

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla had stated that Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of an ISI agent in this espionage thriller. The report had quoted a source that said, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against the RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, 'Yeh Kaam Sirf Ek Admi Kar Sakta Hai, Tiger' it's time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger - ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi."