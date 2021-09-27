Vatsal Seth Recalls His Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan; 'He Realized I Am Nervous & Calmed Me Down'

Vatsal Seth recently took to his social media to share some throwback pictures from his early days in the industry when he was doing a TV show called Just Mohabbat. Back then, the actor had shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a commercial for a soft drink brand. Later in a chat with a leading tabloid, the Jai Ho actor recalled his experience of working with the superstar.

Talking about his throwback pictures with King Khan which went viral on social media, Vatsal shared with ETimes, "I was going through my old albums a few days ago and that's when I found these pictures with SRK, so I thought of posting them on social media."

EXCLUSIVE! Vatsal Seth: Dark Characters Are Attracted Towards Me

He opened up on how he bagged this opportunity and revealed, "This picture dates back to October 2000 when I was doing my first TV show Just Mohabat and my show was doing well. After six moths, I got a call from a brand to shoot for their TVC and getting a call from that brand itself was a big deal for me. And then I got to know that the commercial would have Shah Rukh Khan in it! I was on cloud nine after hearing that."

Vatsal revealed that he was nervous and starstruck on the sets and would just keep looking at SRK as a result of which the director ended up scolding him as well.

Vatsal Sheth Marries Ishita Dutta In Hush-Hush Ceremony; B'wood Stars Kajol-Ajay & Others Attend

"When I went on the sets, I was very nervous and my director was getting angry with me because I wasn't getting it right. I was in awe of Shah Rukh Khan and I just kept looking at him acting. In one of the scenes, I had to ignore him and be nice to the actress and flirt with her, but I couldn't stop looking at him! That's when my director shouted, saying don't look at Shah Rukh, look at the girl," the Hostel actor told the tabloid.

Further Vatsal revealed that when SRK realized his nervousness, he calmed him down and gave a piece of advice which the actor said that he still remembers till date.

The Ek Hasina Thi actor was quoted as saying by the daily, "Shah Rukh bhai realised that I was nervous and he calmed me down. He even went and told the director to not be harsh with me, I was a kid. Then he showed me how to play my part, that was really sweet of him to do that. He told me as an actor one should always keep learning and I still remember that advice. It was one of my most memorable shoots. After that I have met him several times and he still remembers me from that shoot."

Vatsal Seth made his debut in Bollywood with Abbas-Mustan's Taarzan: The Wonder Car in 2004. He went on to star in films like Heroes, U, Me Aur Hum, Paying Guests, Jai Ho, Malang amongst others. On the small screen, he is known for working in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Ek Hasina Thi, Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar, Haasil and others. He made his web debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror series Gehraiyaan in 2017.