 »   »   » Surveen Chawla Announces Her Marriage; Have A Look At Fairytale Weddings Of TV Stars From 2017!

It's been a romantic year, as several television actors walked down the aisle in 2017. While a few television actors got married to their co-stars or who belonged to the same industry, many of them found their partners outside the industry.

Recently, television actress, Surveen Chawla shocked everyone by announcing her marriage on social media. Read on to know more about Surveen's marriage and also have a look at the fairytale weddings of television actors from 2017!

Surveen Chawla Announces Her Marriage Surveen shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale❤️... #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings." Surveen-Akshay Thakker Married In Italy! According to reports, Surveen got married to businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28 (2015), in Italy with only family and a few industry friends in attendance. Surveen will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series, Haq Se, which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal. Sangram Singh & Gurkiran Kaur Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Sangram Singh tied the knot with Gurkiran Kaur in a Gurudwara, in Jalandhar, on December 19. His co-actors, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee attended the wedding. Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa's wedding was a grand affair. The couple tied the knot in Goa amidst close family members and friends on December 3. The wedding was attended by Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, and other television actors. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble too, got married on December 3. The duo had a traditional wedding (followed Hindu rituals) and also had a white wedding. Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar, Kishwer Merchantt, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani attended the wedding. Shamin Mannan & Atul Kumar Shamin Mannan's and her boyfriend Atul Kumar got married on December 3, in Shamin's hometown, Dibrugarh in Assam, in presence of her family and friends. It was an inter-religion marriage, so it was a cocktail wedding in two different traditions (Muslim and Hindu). Vatsal Seth & Ishita Dutta Haasil actor, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Gauranga Hall, ISKCON, in Mumbai, on November 28. The wedding was a close-knit affair. Haasil producer, Siddharth Malhotra, Bollywood actors, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanisha Mukherjee, Tanuja and Bobby Deol are a few, who attended the wedding. Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Gaurav Gupta's brother, Gautam Gupta got married to his Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-actress, Smriti Khanna on November 23. The wedding was attended by a few Bollywood and Television celebrities. The couple also hosted a grand reception party, which was attended by many Bollywood and television actors. Gazal Rai & Krunal Sodha Left Right Left' actress, Gazal Rai tied the knot with a corporate businessman, Krunal Sodha, on November 11, in Mumbai. Ghazal looked like a dream in her traditional red and beige-coloured lehenga. Her bridegroom Krunal, on the other hand, chose a beige golden sherwani for the D-day. Navina Bole & Karan Jeet Ishqbaaz actress, Navina Bole married her long-time beau Karan Jeet on March 4 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was a perfect blend of both Punjabi and Marathi traditions. The couple also hosted a grand reception which was attended by her Ishqbaaz co-actors Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh and others. Kavita Kaushik & Ronnit Biswas FIR actress Chandramukhi Chautala aka Kavita Kaushik got married to Ronnit Biswas on January 27, 2017, in a Shiv-Parvati temple located in Kedarnath. Kavita's close friends (Aashka and Brent among others) and family members attended the wedding. Mandana Karimi & Gaurav Gupta The Iraninan beauty and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi tied a knot with her long term boyfriend Gaurav Gupta, who is an entrepreneur based out in Delhi on January 25, 2017. The wedding was a grand affair, which was attended by Bollywood and television industry celebrities. Soumya Seth & Arun Kapoor Soumya Seth, who debuted on television with her show, Navya-Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal alongside Shaheer Sheikh, got married to long time beau Arun Kapoor on January 15. The wedding was held in the US at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

