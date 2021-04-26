Veteran Film Editor Waman Bhonsle Passes Away At 87; Subhash Ghai, Vikram Bhatt & Other Celebs Pay Tribute

National Award winning film editor Waman Bhonsle breathed his last due to age-related issues on Monday (April 26, 2021). He was 87. His nephew Dinesh Bhonsle confirmed the news of his demise with indianexpress.com. He revealed that the film editor was diabetic and was keeping unwell since a year. Bhonsle's funeral will take place at Mumbai's Goregaon East. .

An Indian Express quoted Dinesh as saying, "He was keeping unwell from around a year. He had diabetes for many years, and in the last one year he had also started losing his memory. He was not able to walk around much either and had stopped eating in the last four-five days. He passed away at his home in Goregaon, Mumbai at 4.00 AM today. His funeral will be held in the afternoon today."

As the news of Bhonsale's death broke in media, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to condole his demise with heartfelt posts.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote on his Twitter page, "RIP WAMAN BHONSLE SIR. A GENUIS film editor in my first film KALICHARAN remained my editor teacher in all my films till khalnayak n inspired me to edit my film like TAAL n so on. A Great teacher. We @MuktaArtsLtd @Whistling_Woods Remain grateful for good."

He wrote in another tweet, "RIP Waman bhonsle A master film editor who edited more than 400 films in 1970 s n 90 s. N trained more than 25 editors from scratch He was teamed with guru Shirali as WAMAN GURU Won many awards commercial n national.@MuktaArtsLtd."

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Sad to know demise of Master Film Editor Waman Bhonsle ji.I was fortunate to have worked with him during my initial days in my career. He will always be remembered for his craft in films like Aandhi,Karz Mr.India,Ram Lakhan, Agneepath, Saudagar, Ghulam & many more."

Sad to know demise of Master Film Editor Waman Bhonsle ji.I was fortunate to have worked with him during my initial days in my career. He will always be remembered for his craft in films like Aandhi,Karz Mr.India,Ram Lakhan, Agneepath, Saudagar, Ghulam & many more.🎞#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gIyEl7Y7TJ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 26, 2021

Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram page and wrote that with Waman Bhonsle's death, a piece of him is gone forever.

"Waman Saab passed away this morning. One of the greats of cinema has fallen. One of the best editors that the film industry has known. There was a time when he was editing films of the biggest and best. His editing room at the EL CID building near Pali Market saw names like Shekhar Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Gulzar, Raj Khosla, Boney Kapoor, Mukul Anand and so many more, on an everyday basis. He was my teacher. Taught me film editing. He was my friend, my guide. The memories of the days and nights spent in his company come at me like a Tsunami. With him, a piece of me is gone forever," the director-producer mentioned in his emotional note.

Viveck Vaswani tweeted, "RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for cinema! 🙏."

RIP Waman Bhosle. A sad day for cinema! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9oXgUf2A7c — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 26, 2021

In a career spanning over four decades, Waman Bhosle worked as an editor on many popular films like Dostana, Ghulam, Do Raaste, Agneepath, Aandhi, Parichay, Mausam, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak among others. He also bagged a National Award for Inkaar in 1977.

Filmibeat offers heartfelt condolence to his family.