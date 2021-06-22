Vidya Balan On Facing Sexism: Sometimes I Have Underestimated Myself Because I Am A Woman

Vidya Balan is one of the few leading ladies in Hindi film industry who is known to speak her mind. Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, the Kahaani actress opened up on facing sexism from men, women and herself.

Vidya said that sexism is not only about how men treat women but it is also about the mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning. She admitted that there have been times when she has underestimated herself because she is a woman. However, over time, she has realized that she doesn't have to hold herself back because of her gender.

"Sexism is not only about how men treat women; it is as much a mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning. I have faced sexism from men, women and myself. Sometimes I have underestimated myself because I am a woman. But over time, I've realised that there is a way out. I don't have to hold myself back because of my gender," the actress was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

In the same tete-a-tete with the daily, Vidya also talked about receiving appreciation for her latest release Sherni which premiered on Amazon Prime last week and said that she is overwhelmed on receiving so many messages.

Speaking about her selection of films, the Shakuntala Devi actress added, "I make films for people to watch; the more people watch it, the happier it makes me. That said, it is not about validation. I choose the stories I want to tell. My decision is not based on what [subjects] the audience will like. When they do like what I am putting out, it's a form of gratification. It encourages me as an actor. I think anyone who says they are making films for themselves and don't care about box-office is bullshi**ing."

Vidya further said that Sherni made her realize how humans have been taking the environment for granted.

"We have all read about global warming and climate change. But I don't think any of that has impacted me as much as being part of this story has. I don't retain anything that's taught to me in theory, but the moment you infuse a story into it, I connect with the subject," Mid-day quoted her as saying.

Sherni helmed by Amit Masurkar, also stars Brijendra Kala, Vijay Raaz and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.