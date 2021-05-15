Vijay Varma Bags Best Actor In A Negative Role For Netflix Web Series 'She'

Vijay Varma won the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his impeccable performance in the Netflix show She at the recently held E4M Play Awards, 2021.

On winning the award, the actor took to his social media to share the news and wrote, "Thank u @e4mevents for this honour. #She released on the first day of last year's lockdown and the love from audiences kept me going thru the toughest time which we are all were collectively facing. Thank u Arif bhai and @avinashonly for helping me make this character. 🥂"

🤓Speech.. “I would like to thank Imtiyaz sir for writing such a diabolical role and giving it to me! @AaditiPohankar for bearing with Sasya during the filming😅 Folks at @NetflixIndia and @Viacom18Studios for giving this show a life AND audiences for not hating me” @e4mtweets 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Easpm5lEUg — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 14, 2021

Playing the role of Sasya, a wicked narcotic kingpin, Vijay took a dark turn for this Imtiaz Ali directorial and has proven his mettle as an actor yet again.

The actor is getting the limelight he deserves at last, winning his first ever award for an amazing job done in the show which showed us Vijay in the role of an anti-hero.

The Gully Boy fame star was just recently in the sci-fi comedy that got him unanimously raving reviews for his performance which has always been the case for all his previous roles. From a supporting actor in Gully Boy, an anti-hero in She to a good cop in Ok Computer, there is no role the actor has not aced.

He will next be seen in Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha as well as Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.