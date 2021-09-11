Yami Gautam Slams Media For Not Mentioning Names Of Female Actors In Reviews: It’s High Time

Yami Gautam was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhoot Police released on September 10. The film led by Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in leading roles. The actress took to Twitter expressing disappointment on seeing media outlets only mentioning male leads in reviews.

Sharing a media portals' review for the film that did not mention her and Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami called out the leading publication. She wrote in her tweet, "Thank you for the feedback but it's high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines."

Fans were quick to show support to the actress. One Twitter user said, "Agree with you. This patriarchy needs to stop." Another added, "True mam...female actresses also have to be given credit in articles and everywhere when anyone is talking about the film."

Meanwhile, the film directed by Pawan Kripalani has received positive reviews, Filmibeat's critic Madhuri Prabhu said, "Bhoot Police makes for a fun-filled ride purely with its hilarious one-liners. Be it the 'Go kichkandi go' slogan or the jibe at the Rs 2000 rupee note, you get plenty of ha-ha moments in the film."

Coming back to Yami, the actress who tied the knot earlier this year, has an amazing list of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan as well as Oh My God 2 with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi. Some of her other releases include, A Thursday and Lost.