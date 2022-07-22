Actor Siddhanth Kapoor Summoned By Karnataka Police In Connection With Drug Consumption Case

Shraddha
Kapoor's
actor-brother
Siddhanth
Kapoor
has
reportedly
been
summoned
by
the
Karnataka
Police
in
connection
with
a
drug
consumption
case.
According
to
reports,
cops
have
asked
the
actor
to
appear
before
the
investigation
officer
within
seven
days.
For
the
unversed,
Shakti
Kapoor's
actor-son
Siddhanth
Kapoor
was
arrested
along
with
four
others
after
police
raided
a
five-star
hotel
in
Bengaluru,
where
a
party
was
underway
on
the
night
of
June
12.
His
medical
test
confirmed
that
the
actor
had
consumed
cocaine
and
ganja.
However,
on
the
other
hand,
Siddhanth
Kapoor
claimed
that
someone
spiked
his
drink
while
he
was
DJing.
He
also
stated
that
another
person
gave
him
a
cigarette,
and
was
unaware
of
the
fact
that
he
had
consumed
drugs.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
cops
have
planned
to
show
Siddhanth
the
CCTV
footage
from
the
premises
and
would
ask
him
to
identify
the
persons
who
allegedly
gave
him
the
drink
and
cigarette.
The
Karnataka
police
officers
have
already
retrieved
data
from
Siddhanth's
mobile
and
needed
clarifications
on
some
of
the
conversations
that
happened
through
the
same.