Actor Siddharth Gets Summoned By The Chennai Police Over His Controversial Tweet On Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth has now been summoned by the Greater Chennai Police over his controversial tweet against Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal. According to a news report in The Indian Express, Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner said to the media on Thursday (January 20), "We have received two complaints regarding (the tweet). A case had already been registered over one of the complaints in Hyderabad, the second complaint involves a defamation. We have already issued a summons. Since it is a pandemic period, we are thinking about how we can get his statement."

A news report in PTI had quoted a senior official to reveal that based on a complaint registered by a woman against Siddharth, the cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad Police had registered a complaint against him under the Indian Penal Code section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women)and under the sections of the Information Technology Act. In the now-deleted tweet of the Rang De Basanti actor, Siddharth had taken a jibe at Saina Nehwal for her tweet that condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab wherein netizens found his language on the tweet to be allegedly derogatory and distasteful. Rekha Sharma, Nation Commission for Women Chairperson has asked for the actor's Twitter account to be suspended and stated that she will be taking the matter to the police authorities.

The publication also quoted Saina Nehwal's take on the entire fiasco wherein she said, "He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven't spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised... See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him." The actor had issued an apology after receiving loads of backlash for the tweet. His statement read, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke, to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however, must insist my wordplay and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth."