Ananya Panday On Bappi Lahiri: My Dad Always Credits Him For Giving Him His Career

The nation woke up to the news of passing away of one of India's music legend Bappi Lahiri on Wednesday (February 16). He breathed his last on the previous night due to multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea.

Post his demise, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay heartfelt tributes and shared their fond memories of the legendary musician. Ananya Panday whose actor-father Chunky Panday starred in a couple of films whose music was composed by Bappi da also reacted to the news of his death while speaking with an entertainment portal.

She said that with Bappi Lahiri's passing away, the industry has lost its golden charm and that her father always credits him for giving him his career.

Ananya told Pinkvilla, "We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad's most iconic songs, be it 'Laal Dupatte Wali' or 'Tutak Tutak'. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever."

Earlier in the day, Chunky took to his Instagram stories to share several throwback photos with the late singer and captioned them as, "Thank you for the music my dearest, dada." Sharing a black and white photo of the duo, the actor wrote, "Will miss you Bappi da, RIP."

Bappi Lahiri's untimely demise is a huge loss for the Indian film industry. Known as the 'Disco King', he was instrumental in bringing disco music in Indian films.

Coming back to Ananya, the actress was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan and has Vijay Deverakonda's Liger up next for release.