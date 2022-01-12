Ananya Panday Receives THIS Lovely Gift From Gauri Khan, Says 'Love It'

Ananya Panday recently took to her social media handle to share a beautiful gift that she received from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. Gauri who is a renowned celebrity interior designer gifted Ananya a unique portrait of her face. However, this came with a different touch and found a place in the young actress' room.

Talking about the same, Gauri Khan gifted Ananya Panday an exact portrait of her face but it was instead made by a plethora of colours. The Student Of The Year 2 actress also posed near the portrait with her hair tied to a neat bun while donning a sleeveless white top. The portrait also resembled the exact side face and the hairdo of the actress in the picture.

Ananya Panday captioned the same stating, "Thank You Gauri Aunty for making this for me." The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress furthermore captioned the picture with 'Love It', 'Stunning' and 'Wow' emojis. Ananya also shared a closeup of the portrait wherein one can see that it is beautifully made with several patches of colours. Take a look at Ananya's post.

For the unversed, Gauri Khan is a close friend of Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday. Gauri also made an appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which was featured on Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor. Ananya is also best friends with Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has some interesting line-up of projects on her kitty. She has the pan-India film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda wherein fans are waiting with bated breath to see the chemistry between the two. Apart from this, the Khaali Peeli actress will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra and will be released on February 11, 2022. The actress will also be seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front too, the actress recently has been making headlines for her speculated relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter. The two rang in the New Year at the Ranthambore National Park together.