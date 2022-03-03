Ananya Panday Was Ishaan Khatter's Plus One At Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Party

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday on February 25th and the actor threw a big bash which surely seemed like a lot of fun. On Sunday, he shared a video of all the pictures from his 41st birthday party on his social media handles.

The video features a bunch of B-Town celebs along with Shahid's wife Mira Rajput and his brother Ishaan Khatter. But what got everyone talking was that Ishaan's plus one to the party was none other than his Khaali Peeli co-star and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday.

According to various media outlets, the duo has been reportedly dating for over a year. Ishaan and Ananya have also been spotted frequently vacationing together including a recent new year’s trip to Ranthambore.

Besides Mira, Ananya and Ishaan, the video shared by Shahid also featured photos of his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur and actor Kunal Kemmu. The actor shared the aforementioned collage with "Best times" written in his caption. Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, Mira also shared a special post for Shahid on his birthday and she had captioned it as follows: "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage... I love you. #mineforever #birthdaybumps." Take a look!

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, is currently working on Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Ananya was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.