Anushka Sharma Elaborates On Why She Quit As A Producer; 'I Am More Than A Rat In A Rat Race'

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma left everyone shocked when she announced her decision to step down from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she had co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

While sharing this news in a lengthy note on her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma had mentioned that she wants to dedicate her time to her 'first love'- acting and had cited that as one of the reasons behind her departure from her home production.

Now, in her latest interview with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka has elaborated on her decision. Calling production, a '24/7 job', she told the magazine that the Indian entertainment industry is a rat-race which she isn't really keen on participating in.

The actress, "My industry is all about, 'run, run, run-it's a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I'm more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It's all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice."

She further added, "Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother's, and I know that vision will be upheld. What we wanted to do create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows and movies, and promoting new talents-we will continue to do."

Earlier, Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma had also reacted to the news of her stepping down from the position of the producer in their company. He had said that her sister's priority has shifted and her time is restricted now because she is a new mother. He had added that Anushka was very open and frank about her decision, and that she is there with the poduction house in spirit.

With respect to films, Anushka will next be seen in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress. This is her first movie after embracing motherhood.