Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli On Field Before His 100th Test Match; Latter Calls Her 'Pillar Of Strength'

Recently, when Indian cricketer Virat Kohli stepped out to play against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Punjabi, the match turned out to be a special one for him. Firstly because it marked his 100th test match and secondly, his actress-wife Anushka Sharma joined him for the field for the first time while he was felicitated by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) before the commencement of the match.

Virat was given a ceremonial cap by former cricketer Rahul Dravid on the occasion while Anushka and the rest of the team cheered for him. His daughter Vamika, his mother and brother witnessed this sweet moment from the stands.

Meanwhile, pictures from Virat's felicitation ceremony are going viral on social media. The photos feature Virat in his cricketer's attire while Anushka looks pretty in a white ruffled top and beige pants.

After receiving the ceremonial cap from Rahul Dravid, Virat handed it over to Anushka and told, 'Ye le jao please (please keep it)." Post expressing his gratitude towards his wife, mother and brother, the cricketer and Anushka posed for pictures.

Having a look at the photos.

Indian cricketer @imVkohli with wife Anushka Sharma during the felicitation ceremony for his 100th Test match at Mohali. @IExpressSports pic.twitter.com/kkwfUy5hbc — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) March 4, 2022

Ahead of the match, Virat was all praise for his actress-wife Anushka in an interview with BCCI TV. He said that he has become a completely changed man for all the right reasons and has evolved in the right way. He told the news channel that he is thankful to God to have a life partner like her and that she has been an absolute pillar of strength for him.

He added, "I started evolving when Anushka came into my life and vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn't for her in my life."

In January this year, Anushka had penned an emotional note for him on social media after he stepped down as India's test captain. She had lauded him for all the hard work he had put in over the years.

Workwise, after a short hiatus and embracing motherhood, Anushka Sharma is all set to grace the screen again with the Netflix film Chakda Xpress which traces the journey of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.