Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Have No Plans Of Getting Married; Say 'We Don't Need Any Validation'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and model Gabriella Demetriades met each other through common friends in 2018 and hit it off instantly. Soon, the couple entered into a live-in relationship. In 2019, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed a baby boy Eric. In a recent interaction with a news portal, the duo revealed that they have no plans of getting married anytime soon.

Arjun said that his and Gabriella's hearts have connected and they didn't need a piece of paper to validate their relationship. He further revealed that his girlfriend is not at all into marriage.

The Ra.One actor told Pinkvilla, "Humari shaadi to ho gyi hai na. Dil Dil se mil gaye hain aur kya. Aur kya chahiye? (We are already married. Our hearts have connected. What more do you need?) You need a piece of paper to validate it? I don't think so and even she doesn't. She (Gabriella) is the one who is not at all into marriage".

His lady-love Gabriella on the other hand said that while marriage is a beautiful thing, it's a matter of personal choice. She added that being unmarried does not make them 'any less of a couple'.

"I think it's a very beautiful thing. I think it's great for everybody that wants to do it but I don't think everybody has to do it like anything in life. We can be together and live together for longer than a married couple and does that make us any less of a couple? No. And there are many people, who can't get married for whatever reasons and does that make their love any more or less significant? I don't think so. I think for us it's like, we are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don't need any more validation than that. But you know otherwise, I think it's a choice. It's not even a big deal. We still live together, we are a family and I think the most important part is the family," the portal quoted Gabriella as saying.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia and the ex couple are parents to two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. Workwise, the actor will next be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist in Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad.