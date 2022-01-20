Arun Verma, Who Worked Alongside Salman Khan In Kick, Passes Away At 62

Arun Verma, who has acted in many films and serials, passed away today (January 20) in Bhopal. He was 62.

The actor’s nephew Amit Verma confirmed the news with Indian Express and said, “Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally he succumbed to kidney failure.”

Arun Verma has featured in films like Kick starring Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor's Prem Granth, Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others. According to a TOI report, the last rites of the actor were performed on Thursday at 4 pm and were attended by his family and friends. Verma is survived by his parents and three siblings.

Arun had recently wrapped up Kangana Ranaut’s production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor, who marked his debut in films with Dacait (1987) starring Sunny Deol, has appeared in over 80 movies including Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti.