Badhaai Do Actress Chum Darang Says The Tag Of Playing Bhumi Pednekar's Love Interest Didn't Bother Her

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Badhaai Do revolves around the theme of lavender marriage. Actress Chum Darang essays the role of Bhumi's girlfriend in this film. In her recent interview with ETimes, she opened up on how she bagged the role and revealed that she had no inhibitions about playing Bhumi's love interest.

Speaking about how she bagged the role, Chum revealed that she came across a casting ad on Facebook and 'randomly' texted the team. She then gave auditions and bagged the role. The actress revealed that her character in the film is that of a fun girl and that she wasn't bothered by the tag of playing Bhumi's love interest in Badhaai Do.

Bhumi Pednekar On Badhaai Do: The Humour Is Not Degrading; It's Not At The Expense Of LGBTQ+ Community

She said that it was challenging for her to play a role like that but she had no inhibitions. "I listened to my director (Harshavardhan Kulkarni) and understood what the team wanted. And I would like to believe that I completed this challenge well," she was quoted as saying.

Bhumi Pednekar On Her Badhaai Do Character: She Is Somebody Whose Life Is Very Different From Mine

The actress revealed that in the past, she was offered roles such as spa employee but she never took them up for the fear of getting typecasted since she hails from north-east.

Recalling an incident that she faced when she was on her way to Badhaai Do auditions, Chum shared, "When I was called for my audition for Badhaai Do and this was in March 2020, on my way to the venue, two boys shouted 'corona' at me and I started crying. For my audition, I had to do a scene that required me to shout and I could actually do it really well because of that incident."

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11.