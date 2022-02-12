Bhumi Pednekar On Her Badhaai Do Character: Wanted Sumi To Look Raw And Real; Focus On Makeup Was Minimal

Yesterday (February 11, 2022), Badhaai Do released in theatres and moviegoers are loving the film for its storyline and marvellous acts of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. In her recent tete-a-tete with Bombay Times, when Bhumi was asked if she faced any difficulty in playing a queer woman in the film, here's what she said...

Bhumi Pednekar On Playing A Lesbian Woman In Badhaai Do: Why Should Only Queer Woman Be Considered For A Role?

She said that she can't think of a particular day or an individual incident, but she faced difficulties every day, because her character Sumi is a vulnerable girl who is not allowed to follow her own path.

Bhumi further said that there were days when she was so conflicted in her heart and mind because she has lived her life on her own terms. Her Badhaai Do character on the other hand, doesn't have the room for that, and that itself was tough to break into for Bhumi.

Bhumi further added, "The director and writers helped in a big way. There were small little things that were actually tougher to portray on screen. I wanted Sumi to look raw and real and so the focus on makeup and hair was minimal. I wanted her to be relatable for any girl in the country."

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress further said that she wanted to keep her character as real and vulnerable as she is in the screenplay, and getting there was a challenge every day.

"As an actor, through years of working, you build certain inhibitions and I had to get over all of those to be Sumi. The world created around me by the director, the writers and the co-actors made it simpler," concluded Bhumi.