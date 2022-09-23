Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Are All Smiles At The Actress’ Baby Shower, See Video

Bipasha Basu’s baby shower took place on Friday evening and the mom-to-be was all smiles whilst she arrived at the venue, walking hand-in-hand with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous and was glowing in a flowy pink gown. Karan, on the other hand, complemented her in a blue suit. The couple was also seen cutting a cake in front of the paparazzi.

For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan first met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple tied on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions and later hosted a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues. The parents-to-be more recently co-starred in the MX Player web series Dangerous.

Take a look at a video from Bipasha Basu's baby shower HERE

It must be noted that Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year with a special post on her social media handle. The actress wrote in her caption, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha Basu has been a part of many successful films in her career such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz amongst others. The actress was a supermodel before she made her foray into Bollywood with Ajnabee in 2001.